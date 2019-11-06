Tau Kappa Epsilon hosted its second annual Cornhole tournament at the Student Recreation Center to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital's “Up ‘til Dawn” fundraiser Nov. 3.
The tournament consisted of 16 pairs competing in a single-elimination bracket for a chance to win a portion of the proceeds.
Cornhole is a sport and yard game in which two wooden boards with holes in the centers are placed 20 feet away from each other while teams of two toss bean bags at the opposing board.
Games were played to a score of 21. Exceeding the score limit lowered the score to 13. Players can earn points by landing the bag on the board or in the center hole.
“We love to get out and play when we can, plus we were playing for a great cause so that’s always good,” junior Davis Fluckey said.
Fluckey played on the team “The Maizestars” and wound up winning the championship matchup by a margin of 15 points, the largest win of the cornhole tournament.
“We knew the guys we were playing, and they are great cornhole players,” Fluckey said. “We started on opposite sides of the bracket, and it was great meeting them where we did.”
Tau Kappa Epsilon reported 33 teams registered for the tournament, and only 16 of them arrived for competition. Although the attendance wasn’t as expected, Director of the Tournament sophomore Brady Fritts was still ecstatic about the turnout.
“We knew there were a lot of other events going on leading up to this weekend,” Fritts said. “But we are glad that everyone who showed up did, and hopefully we can schedule a better time next year.”
Fritts does plan on hosting the event next year, as well as looking at other ways to raise money for the fundraiser in more creative ways.
The cornhole tournament raised more than $200 for the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Tau Kappa Epsilon is no stranger to St. Jude, having them as its philanthropy.
“Brady Fritts, Gabby Burt and I talked about how our two organizations could collide and work together on campus,” junior Miranda Ruth said. “Brady explained that TKE wanted to donate 75% of the proceeds from the tournament to our Up ‘til Dawn fundraiser.”
Ruth has been active with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital during her time at Northwest, participating in the Up ‘til Dawn fundraiser.
The Up ‘til Dawn fundraiser is an event where organizations at Northwest compete to raise the most money for charity. The grand prize for donating the most money results in that organization being invited to an exclusive “until-dawn” celebration.
There are 54 active teams with 254 students participating in the fundraiser. The organizations participating this year have raised $16,750 and it continues to increase.
“I think it’s an awesome way to get college students to donate without them really donating,” freshman Dillon White said. “It’s a fun game, you get to hang out, and overall, it’s a good event to play in, I think.”
White did not get to participate in this year’s tournament, but is very excited to participate in next year’s competition.
“I haven’t touched the bags since the summertime and I've gotten rusty on my toss.” White said. “I’m expecting to be back in my prime by this time next year, just in time for the tourney.”
