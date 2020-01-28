It’s Girl Scout cookie season. Despite the cost of Girl Scout cookies increasing every year, it’s still a time many people look forward to throughout the year.
There are two companies that bake Girl Scout cookies, ABC Smart Cookies and Little Brownie Baker, which is why different regions may have different names for the same cookie.
It is important to buy Girl Scout cookies because, according to the official website of Girl Scout’s, “When you buy delicious Girl Scout cookies, you’re helping power new, unique and amazing experiences for them — experiences that broaden their worlds, teach them essential skills and launch them into a lifetime of leadership. “
The proceeds that the Girl Scouts earn from selling cookies allows them to do things like travel, go to summer camps or do STEM projects.
“I believe that it is important to support Girl Scouts because they are teaching girls to be GIRLs. That stands for Go Getter, Innovator, Risk Taker and Leader,” said freshman Bethany Conely, a lifetime Girl Scout.
“This is an acronym we have been using the last few years, and I believe that it’s true. I feel like I’ve gotten stronger in those aspects since I started scouting,” Conely said. “The troops are also funded by the money, so by buying cookies you are also supporting the troops activities and adventures that they do.”
There are 12 varieties of Girl Scout cookies available, but here is a ranking of the top five.
Coming in first place: Thin Mints. These cookies are chocolate, with just the right amount of mint flavor. The best way to eat them is straight out of the freezer. Straight out of the package, these might be closer to third or fourth place, but when they are cold, they are hands down the best Girl Scout cookies.
Second place goes to Thanks-A-Lots. These cookies are shortbread flavored with a layer of chocolate on the bottom. The top of each cookie is engraved with the words “thank you” in different languages. These cookies are very convenient for making s’mores, because the chocolate is built in.
Another one of the most loved Girl Scout cookies are the Caramel DeLites. These cookies, sometimes called Samoas, are a shortbread cookie that has a chocolate bottom with caramel covered coconut flakes covering the top. Its finishing touch is a chocolate drizzle. This cookie is a good option for fans of caramel and coconut flavors.
The cookies coming in fourth place are Peanut Butter Patties, otherwise known as Tagalongs. The base of this cookie is once again shortbread, which was the first cookie ever sold by Girl Scouts. The shortbread base has a layer of peanut butter spread on top, and the whole thing is coated in chocolate. This is the ideal cookie for fans of Reese's Peanut Butter Cups.
Finally, S’mores cookies are in fifth place. These cookies taste just like they sound like they would: like s’mores. It starts with a graham cracker cookie, then a layer of marshmallow is added on top of it, and the entire cookie is covered with chocolate. This cookie is an interesting take on a classic campfire treat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.