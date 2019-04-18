As people walk around campus, a glimmer of red can be seen through many of Northwest's sidewalk cracks. There are curious glances and double takes as the distinguishable red sand catches their attention as it represents more than the eye can see.
The Student Senate Inclusion Committee and members of Northwest’s UNICEF chapter organized an iteration of The Red Sand Project April 17 at noon, starting from the Memorial Bell Tower.
The Red Sand Project is an activist artwork created to raise awareness of human trafficking and modern-day slavery. Today, there are currently more than 40 million people who live as slaves.
Immigrants, refugees, LGBTQ people, women and children are most at risk of being enslaved and spending their lives being exploited to benefit the profit of others.
To recognize this, students poured red sand on campus sidewalks within cracks to take a stance for victims of modern slavery.
Student Senate Inclusion Committee Member Dipika Sharma says it’s important for students to learn about modern slavery.
“In the age of consumerism, it’s crucial for people to know about where their necessities are coming from as most of the things we buy everyday have some slavery footprints on them,” Sharma said. “I think students are the leaders of today and tomorrow, so asking questions about where the items of what we buy or use come from will make an impact on a larger scale.”
The temporary earthwork can be viewed for the rest of this semester in an effort to raise awareness of and combat human trafficking – raising important questions about modern day slavery
Sharma said the committee would definitely do the project again next year.
“We look forward to getting more sand and reaching out to more people on campus, pouring red sands in sidewalk cracks everywhere,” Sharma said.
Red Sand Project installations have taken place everywhere across America and in 70 countries around the world, with students, businesses, survivors and even celebrities helping raise awareness to participate.
