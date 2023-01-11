I’ll admit it, I’m a lover of WebMD. There is nothing more thrilling than going on Google, typing in your symptoms and letting a website convince you that you are going to die in three business days. WebMd and I have been through a lot.
A couple years ago, WebMD told me that I had lung cancer — severe lung cancer. I needed a lung transplant and should be rushed to the emergency room. It ended up being a common cold, but the adrenaline rush was fun I guess.
What most people don’t talk about though is that not only can it diagnose you, it can treat you. WebMD taught me that if I lose feeling in my arm after laying on it for two hours watching TikToks, then all I have to do is amputate it. Simple.
I can’t forget to mention the symptom checker feature on its site. I input my age and sex, chose which part of my body is experiencing symptoms and then find out that the cramping in my leg is actually just appendicitis — you know, the abdominal issue.
The symptom checker has become a hobby for me. Some people play video games, some watch movies and others run, for some reason, I on the other hand create fake illnesses on WebMD.
No, it’s actually just clinically insane how this website can tell most of the population they have cancer and suddenly we are making appointments to see our doctor. Not only that, but some people are even correcting their doctors because WebMD said something different.
It doesn’t matter though, I am still going to Google my symptoms and then pray to the God above, hoping this time, I won’t have to get an organ removed like last time — R.I.P. my gallbladder.
