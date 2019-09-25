MOUND CITY, Mo. – With more than 13 wineries from Dover, Missouri, to Weston, Missouri, and almost 50 local artisans at the 10th Annual Missouri’s Great Northwest Wine Fest, each booth offered more than just wine and fancy cheese to the various festival attendees.
The annual wine fest was hosted by Northwest Missouri Enterprise Facilitation Sept. 21. Tickets cost $25 per person and all proceeds go towards NMEF, which is a nonprofit organization that offers free business coaching for local entrepreneurs, according to its pamphlet.
Northwest junior Catlyn Brady attended for the first time to celebrate her mother’s birthday as well as her 21st birthday with some wine. Despite the high cost, she thought the event was worth the money.
“I would say that the $25 was worth admission because of how many tasting booths were available and for the really nice glasses that came with it,” Brady said.
Brady said her favorite part was getting to taste all the wines with her mom and she highly recommended Top Hat Winery’s blueberry hard cider.
Among the many people who were attending for the first time, there were also those who had attended Wine Fests for numerous years.
Marylin Erganian is from St. Joseph, Missouri, and has supported Wine Fest for some years now. She doesn’t mind the more than half an hour drive to Mound City and has come multiple times with family members to enjoy the local wines and artisan booths.
“We love it here,” Erganian said. “The atmosphere, not just the wine, but the entertainment, all the vendors. It’s wonderful.”
Erganian said she was pleasantly surprised to learn that the money earned was going towards a good cause.
“I think that is absolutely wonderful,” Erganian said. “Anything to do with the young people and what they want to do in entrepreneurship is 110% with me. … I’m a big believer in the young generation. They’re going to do OK.”
One of the local vendors at the Wine Fest was a young entrepreneur as well. The owner of the Weston Wine Company Hannah Magee took over the business after figuring out that she wanted to be her own boss.
Magee showed an array of classic wines at the event such as the sweet white Riesling, while also promoting her own brand of sweet red wine, Rule Kender. She said the best thing about coming back to the Wine Fest was seeing familiar faces and meeting new customers.
“I love my customers,” Magee said. “Wine people are the most fun by far. If anyone comes into a winery and leaves in a worse mood than they came in with, I’ve done my job wrong, and I firmly believe that.”
While new entrepreneurs are starting up, the Wine Fest will be changing coordinators. Marilyn Alldredge has been the coordinator since Wine Fest first started. She said she has full faith in the next coordinator though and believes she will do great.
Preparing the raffles, various booths and live entertainment is stressful, but she will miss the work.
“We just have to all pull together for this event, and it takes a lot of people, and it takes a lot of work,” Alldredge said. “But we have made it work, and it has been most successful.”
