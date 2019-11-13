When things don’t work out, it’s easy enough to point fingers and blame someone else. Maybe your boss does schedule you too much, or the weekend was just too busy. Nine times out of 10, your problem was caused by something you did or didn’t do. So just own up to it.
You’ll never know when you’re going to have car troubles, but if you keep pushing off the repairs, it’s bound to happen anyway. Sure, if you drive the car enough, something will need replacing, but if you ignore the shaking or squeaking, it’ll come to bite you in the butt.
You’ve made it this far in your life. You know that being an adult requires responsibility. So take care of minor tasks to avoid bigger inconveniences.
When it comes to having too much time or too little, it’s up to you in how you use it. Life is hard, I’ll admit that, and it is nice to indulge in self-care and take a break. But if you are using it as an excuse to not do important assignments, it’s a really dumb move of you.
You’re here at Northwest to study and excel in your field of choice. If you don’t take advantage of this place, you might end up stunted in your career and wasting more money than you earn.
I love you, Bearcat, but if you keep moaning on about how stuff is going wrong for you, I won’t give my sympathy. I know you are capable of being great, and so does everyone else in your life. So please just “take the L” and then take care of the stuff you need to. It’s not worth your pride to keep pushing this off.
