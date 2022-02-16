Most of you are liars. In recent weeks, I have conducted a poll of those around me — they're likely more accurate than the polls Hillary Clinton did in 2016. And the data shows me that you all claim to like the Winter Olympics more than their summer counterparts. You don’t; none of you are watching it.
Beijing 2022 is experiencing problems because it snowed. Do you mean to tell me an entire athletic competition relying on weather is going to have issues dealing with weather? Are they going to delay rowing in the upcoming Summer Olympics because it rained in the host city?
The winter games are immensely worse. It’s essentially just weeks of seeing which people can sled down which snowy, icy hill on which piece of plastic the fastest. Yes, when the middle-aged redhead one does the half-pipe thing, it’s kind of cool, but other than that, I’ll pass.
Each country's performance is based on how generally chilly it is there during the year. It elevates Canada to a level of importance it should never be at in any athletic competition not hosted directly before, or after, a pancake breakfast.
Curling is the one sport that captures everyone’s attention for a bit before they realize that all the dad memes used on the internet about curling were recycled from four years ago. You wanna see a cool sport for dads? Then make an Olympic sport out of withholding affection from your child because of moronic “masculine” standards. That’s a real dad sport.
Go ahead though, keep claiming the winter games are better than the summer ones but continue to not watch them. I’m sure you couldn’t watch them because you were too busy pretending to be in a happy relationship for Valentine’s Day.
