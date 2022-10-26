The leaves are turning red and my reminder that “cuffing season” exists is coming in full swing. Not that my mom hasn’t reminded me all year, but at least I have mastered how to distract her from the conversation.
I had it hard enough watching two of my exes getting engaged. Now I have to be reminded that I am going to Thanksgiving and Christmas with nothing but a bottle of wine.
Even my cousin — who we named the end of the family line — has informed us of his plus one. I, on the other hand, have been practicing my cough for when I pretend to have COVID-19 for the third year in a row.
I would argue that I am doing my family a favor, it is one less person that we have to feed. Giving one more college kid left overs for the week — not that we actually eat the dried out turkey and under-seasoned potatoes.
Even if I were to find someone to bring home for the holidays, I do not think that I could be so cruel to have the first time that they meet my family, including my extended family. The four of us are enough as it is — no need to add a dementia patient and a Republican to the mix.
I am aware that my years are counting down, and I am getting closer to being lonely forever — at least that’s what my mom says. There will come a year that I have someone to bring home for the holidays, but for now, put me down as a maybe on attending and my plus one being some bottom shelf wine from a gas station.
