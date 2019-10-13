The Nepalese Student Association hosted a celebration for the festival Dashain with music, food and dance Oct. 12 in the Center View Room in the Station.
Dashain is the biggest festival in Nepal. People celebrate the Hindu goddess Durga’s victory over the demon Mahishasura with 10-15 days of festivities and celebrations with their family. While it has roots in a specific religion, it is celebrated by all kinds of people across Nepal, freshman Aasish Pokharel said.
“It’s the celebration that good always win,” Pokharel said. “No matter whatever happens in your life, the ending is happy. ... It’s like Christmas in terms of celebration because you prepare one month early, there’s a lot of surprises, you have a lot of meetings with family and there’s good food. It’s such a vibrant atmosphere.”
An important aspect of the festival is that people travel home to celebrate with their families. People often reunite with their family members that live far away during this time. International students weren’t able to travel home in the middle of the semester, so the celebration acted as a way to combat homesickness.
“I have a good family here at Northwest through the Nepalese Student Association,” Pokharel said. “We are celebrating it with great joy and jubilation, and I feel like it’s a second home for me. It’s so good that I could practice the festival here although I’m physically apart from my country.”
Senior Takuya Matsumoto from Japan is in his first semester at Northwest. He attended the event after Pokharel invited him. He said he enjoyed the event because he was able to experience a different culture and forget his loneliness for a little bit.
“If we meet other international students and share culture and food, we can feel like we’re not alone,” Matsumoto said. “We are family members. It’s a nice opportunity for me. … I’m grateful for the Nepalese students who put on this event.”
