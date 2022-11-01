Maryville is 5,153 miles from Rieti, Italy, but junior tennis star Andrea Zamurri made the commitment to Northwest in 2019 and never looked back.
Zamurri has spent the last four years of his life in Maryville and has come a long way since he started playing tennis at age 10. He grew up in a city with a population of around 45,000 people and was very young when tennis impacted his life. Zamurri said he first got into tennis from watching his father. So, in return, Zamurri began to play the sport himself. At first, he did not love tennis, he said, but continued to play the game for his father.
Fast forward 13 years later, Zamurri is a three-time All-American and looking to continue thriving in his tennis career. Coach Mark Rosewell has been there every step of the way for Zamurri in his collegiate career and said he is just a great person.
“The day I picked him up at the airport, he was squared away, and I just liked him immediately,” Rosewell said. “And he’s got a very consistent personality. (He’s) well liked on the team (and) co-captain on the team. I mean he’s a great player, but you know, and people say this, but really an even better person.”
Zamurri had a tough process in getting used to Maryville. Zamurri said he, like many others on the tennis team, got homesick and really struggled to feel at home when moving across the globe. This wasn’t an uncommon feeling, as he bonded with his teammates that were facing the same problem.
“It was very tough at the beginning,” Zamurri said. “I’m not gonna lie, you know, stuff like changing culture, language. I had no friends when I came here, of course, but then being in tennis helped me a lot because I met, basically, a new family for me. Everybody here has the same problems, and so, therefore, they helped me a lot.”
Zamurri has a career singles record of 46-11, giving him multiple honors in different areas of tennis. With two years left of eligibility, Zamurri said his favorite thing about tennis is the competition.
“You know, when you play basketball, it’s five-v-five,” Zamurri said. “I like the fact that, if you win, it’s all because of you and if you lose, it’s all your fault. So, you know what you have to work on.”
The recruiting process for Zamurri was a little different than basic recruiting. Rosewell said he can’t take the credit for getting Zamurri to come to Maryville, but instead gave it to a former player and former assistant coach Romain Boissinot. The Le Pellenn, France, native started the recruiting process for Zamurri and ended it with a commitment to the Bearcats.
While the junior is on the court for matches or practice, he wears a wristband with the colors green, white and red to represent the Italian flag. He said he is proud to display where he’s from.
“I started wearing it like two years ago, and it’s something that I would always wear,” Zamurri said. “I’m really proud of being Italian. The United States of America gave me a lot, of course, in the last four years, but I’m always gonna be proud to be Italian, and I’m always gonna show it.”
This fall season, Zamurri received his third Intercollegiate Tennis Association All-American honor in his fourth year at Northwest — his second singles All-American honor. He also received his third invitation to the ITA Central Region Championships as the No. 1 seed in singles and the No. 2 seed in doubles with his partner junior Fillippo Piranomonte.
However, Zamurri was knocked out in the round of 16 in singles by Washburn junior Sebastian Pjontek in a 10-point tiebreaker. In the doubles, Zamurri and Piranomonte were knocked out in the semifinals to teammates senior Mason Meier and freshman Jan Skerbatis, who would go on to win the region.
Zamurri said all of his success is from the hard work he has put in while playing tennis at Northwest.
“When I came here, I started working really hard on tennis, you know, like practicing outside of practice times,” Zamurri said. “I think that paid off during the years.”
“He’s done everything, MIAA all-conference, ITA All-American, all that,” Rosewell said. “But, two years ago we got to the top eight in the national tournament, and I think he’s really hoping to do that or better because he’s a team guy.”
In his tenure at Northwest, Rosewell said Zamurri has been an even better student than athlete. Rosewell said he’s proud to be where he’s at, and he’s all-in as a student-athlete.
“He’s an excellent student,” Rosewell said. “I mean, straight A’s most of the time, so he’s good and you know, I think he really loves the school too, which is really rare these days. But he really is, he’s all about being a Bearcat.”
Zamurri has one year of eligibility left with the COVID-19 year granted to athletes by the NCAA, but he said he’s already begun thinking about his life after he is finished in the green and white.
Zamurri said he has no plans on pursuing tennis professionally. However, the Italy native doesn’t want to cut tennis completely out of his life.
“I’m 23 now so I just want to, you know, work on my future,” Zamurri said. “I think I’m gonna stay in tennis but maybe as a tennis coach. That’ll be awesome.”
