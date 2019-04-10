The Notorious Nu Gamma Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. hosted the 10th Mr. Crimson & Cream Scholarship Pageant April 6 at the Charles Johnson Theater.
The event started at 7:13 p.m. which signifies the year when the Nu Gamma sisterhood was founded on Jan. 13, 1913, at Howard University by 22 collegiate women.
Despite a few technical difficulties, the audience was interactive and showed support for their fraternities through cheers and energetic dance moves throughout the night.
The audience tweeted during the show using #anighttoremember, and the tweets were read out between segments.
The pageant included four contestants: Prentiss Earl Lee Smith, Daryl Lamont Brown Jr., Ronald Everett McGhee II and Daniel Jordan Harris.
The contestants introduced themselves, showcased their talents such as singing and playing instruments and each answered a question to show why they should win the $200, $400 or $800 scholarship.
Nu Gamma Chapter President N’ninah Freelon said the pageant was aimed to give black men on campus a platform.
“The pageant signified the personal development of men on campus, as our primary focus is on our African-American community to advance and express themselves as individuals at Northwest,” Freelon said.
Delta Sigma Theta uses a Five Point Programmatic Thrust in which all programming and events fall into one of the thrusts. The thrusts are educational development, economic development, physical and mental health, political awareness and involvement, and international awareness and involvement.
Nu Gamma also hosted “Delta Week” on its campuses last week, featuring events that followed the programmatic thrust.
“We had an event about raising awareness to the 2020 presidential candidates, ‘Minute to Win it’ for physical and mental health, and ended the week with this pageant which served all five of the thrusts,” Freelon said.
The pageant was open to anyone and everyone, with boys volunteering to participate as well as the sorority having an open informational meeting.
Freshman Daniel Jordan Harris won the $800 scholarship.
“The whole pageant day I was excited, but when I won the scholarship, I was really happy and couldn’t stop smiling,” Harris said.
Being part of the pageant was a new experience for Harris and is something he will remember from his college experience.
“I wanted to be involved in something different, and it seemed fun, plus the scholarship will help me explore the engineering field,” Harris said.
Human services junior Prentiss Smith decided to do the pageant to get experience for his resume and practiced a lot prior to the event.
“We practiced three days a week for two hours and went over our introductions, talents and dance moves,” Smith said.
Smith won Mr. Congeniality and Mr.Cream (third place) on the night.
“The scholarship money I won will be used towards my tuition and anything school wise such as living expenses,” Smith said.
