Excited, anxious chatter filled the air as students crowded the third floor hallway of Martindale Hall.
Northwest Dance Company auditions were about to begin.
The Northwest Dance Company is an organization dedicated to dance. From students who have been dancing their entire lives to those who don’t know first position from third, auditions are open to everyone willing to pay the $5 fee.
Sophomore T.J. Sheehy has danced with the company for three seasons now.
“I’m hoping to do jazz and musical theater this year,” Sheehy said.
The audition is a two day process. On day one, students chose which genres they wanted to audition for and learn the practice routines for the genre. The second day, groups of five were taken into the studio to audition and pay their $5.
Northwest Dance Company President, senior Ashley Brennan relies on her executive board heavily during the auditioning process.
“I rely heavily on my exec board to help me get prepared for the audition process since I have a lot to do as president,” Brennan said. “But each exec position is critical to the audition process.”
This year, students could audition for seven genres: clogging, contemporary, couples, hip-hop, jazz, musical theater and tap.
For their upcoming show there are four contemporary pieces, four hip-hop, two jazz, one musical theater, one clogging, one couples and one tap routine.
