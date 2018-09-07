It has been a busy week for Horace Mann elementary as they kick off the school year with an accomplished routine and schedule to help each of its students succeed.
As new principal Laura King takes the reigns accompanied by a fresh group of practicum students, the school is ready for the year.
While Horace Mann teaches 135 children aged 3-11, their grade levels are not the traditional K-6. Students aged 3-5 are grouped within a preschool learning, with grade levels paired, first and second, third and fourth and finally fifth and sixth. Kindergarten is the only grade level in its traditional form.
“Kindergarten is a very active classroom,” King said.
A busy schedule for busy bodies provides these young minds with the active learning they need. A strict, but exciting, daily routine is how Horace Mann provides the best for its students.
“Students arrive between 7:30 a.m. and 7:50 a.m. and typically are playing games before they begin stations,” King said. “Parents are invited to stay and help in each center. We also have reading practicum students.”
An average of 3-10 practicum students are in each classroom, depending on its size. College practicum students begin their training with a hands-on approach, giving each student a chance to experience the feel of a classroom and working with children.
“After centers, we do all of our reading instruction, before 10 a.m.,” King said. “That would include reader’s workshop, small group skill-based learning and teaching kids how to read.”
While practicum students handle reading lessons, Horace Mann master teachers are always present to help mentor and lead their teachings. Having a feel for the entire classroom, the master teachers are well-equipped to provide ideas for guidance and direction.
“Our practicum students work hands-on with kindergartners in small groups, so everyone get their needs met at their individual levels,” King said. “While their teaching, the classroom teacher is going around providing feedback and observation.”
Next the students participate in 90 minute segments of gym, music or art, a block schedule created to provide the grade level students and college practicum students alone time to bond.
Along with three scheduled recesses for kindergarten students, free play and exploration provide excitement to each classroom.
“We have a wonderful new playground that we can utilize,” King said. “They can even take their class outside within the outdoor classroom. The learning here is not contained to just the classroom.”
The core of Horace Mann learning is during the afternoon content time, with a new group of practicum students helping in whole and small group instruction.
“It’s the same process with reading,” King said. “Master level teachers know what each child needs and they help guide those practicum students to build lessons. Practicum students are taking all the things they’ve learned in their theory classes, and they’re putting it into application.”
With students ranging from preschool aged to sixth grade, Horace Mann not only challenges its students, but makes it a mission to match their students learning speed with their teaching techniques.
King explained the school methods of teaching each student at their level and not their age.
“Our classrooms are intentionally grouped,” King said. “We recognize that every child just because their six-years-old doesn’t mean they’re ready for everything or that they’ve mastered what other children have.”
Following the Missouri learning standards, Horace Mann staff evaluates their children, not by grade or age level, but by pushing advanced students forward and meeting those who need help at the exact place they need.
“We don’t just look at a child and say, ‘You’re a first grader, this is what you need to learn,’” King said. “We look at where they are on the developmental continuum and if they’re at a first grade level, we meet them where they are.”
Horace Mann continues to create extraordinary things, for their children as well as their college practicum students. The staff are providing learning from every side and every step of the way, leading their department to a well-developed and balanced goal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.