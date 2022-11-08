A secret sauce is typically used to enhance food or make food special. Northwest coach Amy Woerth said Northwest volleyball has its own ‘secret sauce’ that helps the Bearcats get better every year.
“When you put a whole gym together of people that want to get better, I think that creates a kind of ‘secret sauce,’” Woerth said.
The ‘secret sauce’ has helped the Bearcats into one of their best seasons in program history in 2022. For the first time ever, Northwest volleyball is the outright MIAA regular season champion and the top seed in the MIAA Tournament Nov. 10-12. It all started with a coach from Graceland University.
Woerth started as a graduate assistant at Northwest during the 2003 and 2004 seasons. She then coached at Alaska-Fairbanks and her alma mater Graceland before returning to Northwest in 2012 as interim coach. She became head coach of the Northwest volleyball team in 2013.
Woerth’s career started with two losing seasons, 12-18 and 11-19. Those two seasons are the only two losing seasons in Woerth’s 10-year coaching career.
“I just am a big process person, and I really focus on the process of what’s happening,” Woerth said. “If you look at the big picture, a lot of the time you can get overwhelmed. I just break things down. I work really hard from the standpoint of working on those processes so that you’re doing the best that you can, and I think that has put a winning formula together.”
In 2015, Woerth led the ’Cats to a 15-14 record — Northwest’s first winning record since 2000.
The improvement continued in 2016, as the Bearcats went 22-9 — the first 20-plus win season in 17 years. The culture of the volleyball team was changing into one of winning and being the best players the team could be.
Woerth said the improvement stems from having a good culture and having a good culture starts with recruiting student-athletes that fit the culture you’re trying to build.
“You got to dive in and make them better than they are the previous day. We say this a lot in our gym — 1% better every day,” Woerth said. “We take that to heart when we go to coaching people. ‘How can we make them 1% better?’ I think that has been a combination of how I’ve had so many All-MIAA players.”
Woerth was named MIAA Coach of the Year in 2018, as Northwest had its second 20-win season in two years with a 22-8 record.
“It was neat — the accolade — from the standpoint of being voted amongst your own coaching staff and the coaches in your conference,” Woerth said. “I think it was nice, a nice nod from that standpoint. I just do my job at the best rate that I can.”
The Bearcats saw now-junior setter Alyssa Rezac take the court in Bearcat Arena for the first time Sept. 7, 2019, against William Jewell. She played two sets in the sweep over the Cardinals. In her first year, Rezac received the MIAA Academic Excellence recipient and the MIAA Academic Honor Roll.
Rezac wasn’t the only player receiving awards in 2019, as graduate student outside hitter Hallie Sidney was in her third year at Northwest. Sidney received four different accolades: an AVCA Honorable Mention All-America pick, first-team All-MIAA, MIAA Scholar-Athlete and MIAA Academic Honor Roll.
“When Amy recruited me and told me she saw me in her plan of turning a program around and winning a conference championship, it was really cool,” Sidney said. “Great things take time, and she’s given me the opportunity to be a part of something great.”
Woerth said a big reason for the Northwest’s success is scouting and how good of a job assistant coach Jacquie Cason does diving into stats and helping the Bearcats find where their advantages are.
After a great season in 2019 when the Bearcats finished 21-9, they looked forward to improving and growing, until COVID shut down the world and sports for the majority of 2020. With the season canceled, Northwest had to wait until the 2021 season to get back onto the court for an official game.
“We were fortunate enough to be able to still play some games,” Rezac said. “But, being in a lockdown because of COVID spreading, really took a toll on us. It gave us a lot of time to kind of focus on our skills, individually, since we didn't have an actual season.”
The Bearcats started the 2021 season red-hot with a 5-0 record to win the Courtyard by Marriott Volleyball Classic. This included a win over the eventual national champions Tampa Sept. 4, 2021. Next, Northwest went to the Capital Classic going 3-1 in four games. The team improved to a record of 8-1 before opening MIAA play against then-No. 12 Central Missouri Sept. 17, 2021.
Northwest got swept by Central Missouri, then went on an 11-match winning streak. The winning streak was broken by Central Oct. 26, 2021. The ’Cats made the MIAA Tournament finals, losing 3-2 to Central Missouri for the third time of the season.
The Bearcats’ season didn’t end there, though, as they made the NCAA tournament for the second time in program history, the first time being in 2010.
“We really just focused on the process,” Woerth said. “We got there by just working really hard and putting the time in that we needed to in the gym. Our resume was a good resume. We didn’t have bad losses last year. We had some marquee wins, especially against Washburn when they were the No. 1 team in the country. I think it was a combination of what we do in the gym and what our resume looked like.”
While the ’Cats ultimately lost in the first round to Nebraska-Kearney Dec. 2, Northwest came into the 2022 season off one of the best seasons it has ever had. The Bearcats picked up right where they left off to start the season. The ’Cats competed in the Britkare Lady Buff Classic Aug. 26-27 and earned second place in the silver bracket of the Premier Challenge Sept. 2-3.
The Bearcats kicked off their MIAA schedule with a 3-2 loss to Central Missouri Sept. 11 — the fourth straight loss to the Jennies. Northwest only dropped two more conference matches the rest of the season, ending with a 17-3 record, to earn the program’s first ever MIAA regular season title.
The Bearcats continue their historic season with a chance to use more of their ‘secret sauce’ in the MIAA Tournament Nov. 10-12. Their first matchup is against Missouri Southern Nov. 10 — a team they’ve defeated twice in the regular season. Regardless of the result, Woerth said her team is like a family, and that feeling is felt across all sports at Northwest.
“It’s the school — there is a big family vibe here,” Woerth said. “Every time you walk down the sidewalk, someone says “hi” to you. I’ve been lucky. I’m in an athletic department that is that way and lucky that I’m in a school that has that same family vibe.”
