Through the hard work and curiosity of students and professor, a new way to understand Northwest history is coming through a smartphone camera lens.
Northwest Stories is a digital humanities project created by the fall semester Digital Humanities class. The class was taught by assistant professor Robert Voss and continued through the efforts of six interns. Their goal is for the project to be public Feb. 1.
The project aims to teach people about the history behind Northwest’s prominent sites such as the Bell Tower, various museums within buildings and structures, like the Administration Building, through a digital lens.
It will include research conducted by students and Northwest Alumni who want to share their stories. These stories can be submitted through the website northweststories.dhnorthwest.org.
Voss said he has high hopes for this ongoing project, which is funded by grants and the Northwest History Department.
“If you set your sights low, you’re going to reach them,” Voss said. “But if you set your sights high, that’s the potential.”
Senior history major Tim Ogg wasn’t originally planning on taking Digital Humanities, but now he has not only completed the course, he has also continued working on it as one of the six interns.
“As Northwest Stories evolved, it became more and more our project,” Ogg said. “We had taken an idea, and in six weeks, transformed it into something we could share with the public. Another thing is that this has been an incredible opportunity. Most universities don't let undergraduates do this kind of work.”
To bring the archives to an interactive digital level, there will be QR codes spread throughout campus. Each one will be unique to the landmark or building it is on.
In order to read the QR codes, all people need are their smartphone cameras or Snapchat and their curiosity. The codes will be placed on campus throughout the semester.
While creating a presence on campus is key to the success of Northwest Stories, another aspect of the project is the amount of research that is going into it.
Senior history major Erin Cejka estimated she worked about 60 to 80 hours on the project in total last semester, gathering archived pictures and basic information on the buildings with the help of the University archivist Jessica Vest.
At the beginning of the project, the Digital Humanities class used the database program Omeka S as the platform for Northwest Stories.
“The hardest part about this project was definitely learning how the programs worked,” Cejka said. “I have a pretty minimal understanding on how to do something like that, so when we encountered any bugs, I was always lost on how to fix it.”
Cejka enjoyed her time working on the project so much that even though she is now one of the interns working on Northwest Stories, she told Voss she would be interested in helping out more on Northwest Stories.
The interns this semester also plan on utilizing the Clio app, which is another interactive tool for Northwest Stories. It is available for iPhone and Android. The information the QR codes and the website will provide will also be available through the app.
Since Northwest Stories is an ongoing project, it is expandable. Voss eventually wants to reach the Maryville community and Nodaway County. He already has internships lined up for the summer and fall, since working on Northwest Stories can help develop a practical skill set.
“It helped them develop many more skills that they can take to the job market,” Voss said. “They can look back and point to something they produced and say how proud they are of what they did.”
Even though Ogg is an intern, he said he did it for more than personal gain.
“It will look good on my resume, but that's not really why I'm here,” Ogg said. “Northwest Stories is something I'm proud of, and that’s enough for me.”
