Don’t misunderstand me — I’m a huge fan of spring. I look forward to almost every aspect of it — warmer weather, greener grass, being able to go outside in a T-shirt and shorts and so on. Notice I said almost every aspect. That one exception is quite honestly the bane of my existence: daylight saving time.
The concept of “springing forward” was brought about in the days of Benjamin Franklin but wasn’t made practice until Germany and Britain enacted it during World War I in a push to conserve fuel for the war effort. Daylight saving time came stateside upon the passage of the Uniform Time Act in 1966.
It doesn’t seem like that big a chore, but for geezers like me who are in bed and asleep by 8 p.m. and up at the crack of dawn, it’s one of the most dreaded times of the year. I’m already tired and cranky as it is. The last thing I need is the loss of an hour of precious time in Sleepytown.
Not to mention trying to change all the clocks around the house. I don’t think there’s ever been a more tedious chore than making sure the oven shows the correct time. Then the microwave. Then the wall clock, and the list goes on. This is why I’m grateful to God for devices like personal computers and smartphones that make the switch for me while I’m out cold at 2 a.m.
Better yet, I’d really love to move to a state where they don’t believe in this crap — think Arizona or Hawaii. It’s been long debated whether this change is even relevant to make in this day and age.
Quite frankly, with the advent of technology that keeps us up at night in the first place, there’s no use for it. People will be lumps on logs and watch YouTube or binge Netflix until the sun comes up the next day regardless of how early or late it gets dark.
Set the time one way and leave it. Now, if you’ll excuse me, I have a nap to take.
