I bought the condoms. I borrowed the handcuffs. I shaved my legs that hadn’t seen the business end of a razor in a long time.
All this work for less than seven minutes of disappointment.
Listen, I don’t mean to sound harsh, but if I come over for some down and dirty fun, don’t finish within three minutes and not help me out. It’s not fun or fair.
Cuddling with pillow talk is fine, but not what I needed. I put in the effort of making the hour and a half drive, bringing the supplies, dressing in the most revealing outfit I have and, again, shaving my legs so they are smoother than a baby seal. I should at least get 15 minutes of fun.
I understand it’s been a while since you got action, sweetie, but this is pathetic even for a three-month dry spell.
Next time we agree to bump uglies, please be prepared. There are plenty of websites where you can get some endurance practice. I implore you to visit those sites or even ask for nudes. Seriously.
Even if you can’t last long, try and help me out instead of just calling it quits. It’s so rude to leave a lady hanging.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.