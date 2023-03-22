As I continue my journey on dating apps, and occasionally following through and actually going on dates, I have found myself thinking more about icks than ever.
TikTok is fueling the fire because now I’m thinking of every ick I have ever scrolled past when I think about the guys I am talking to. Every time I go through my For You Page, I learn more reasons to physically cringe whenever I think of myself in those scenarios. I’ve recently got it in my head that any man I go on a date with will show up wearing ripped skinny jeans like he came right out of the 2000s.
This also isn’t helping my already-horrific response times. How am I supposed to text a guy back when all I can think about is him wearing water shoes to a water park, chasing a pingpong ball or him having pasta sauce around his mouth?
Thinking about these things makes me actually shudder. It’s not like these are far-fetched situations that rarely happen, it’s something that can happen – and has before – when I’m on a date with someone.
Though it is irrational to be nervous about small habits like these, it is very real. What if one day I notice that he stands with his feet out to the side like he is a duck? What if after seven years of dating, we decide to go on vacation, and I learn he claps when the plane lands? That is something I simply can’t pretend like I didn’t see.
Though I have been saying that icks are causing the destruction of my dating life, they aren’t always a downside. They can be incredibly helpful in the right situation. The cure to a broken heart? Imagine him plugging his nose while jumping in a pool. Get cheated on? Imagine him dancing to a song and jumping when he thinks the beat drops and it doesn’t. This won’t fix all your problems, but it definitely helps in the moment.
I worry that if I keep going down the path I am on, I will end up alone, but that is something I will sacrifice if it means not dating someone who doesn’t wear socks with their shoes.
