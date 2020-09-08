You’d think that in the middle of a global pandemic and social distancing orders, being forced into random groups for assignments would take a break. Nope. Not here. Instead, some of my in-person and online courses have major group projects.
Alright, here’s the problem with randomly assigned groups — all of it.
I don’t want to work with people I don’t know, I don’t wanna fix everyone else’s careless mistakes, and I sure don’t wanna meet up at the library at 8 p.m. the night before the project is due. But that’s exactly what happens every time.
Can we talk about how awkward it is before the group hierarchy is established? You know, when the slacker is still kinda involved and no one has clearly become the unspoken leader. And that’s the worst part for me honestly, when you realize you’re probably going to have to take charge despite not wanting to at all. It happens Every. Single. Time. It always starts with you pitching an idea or two, but by the end of it, each piece of the project gets approved by you.
And oh, have you ever had beef with a team member? It’s so annoying, like we’re all supposed to be grown and you’re in the GroupMe starting arguments about how the Google Doc is formatted — I don’t care. If you wanted to be in charge so bad, then why was this group leader position thrown at me when I actively tried to avoid it?
But no. I want to get a good grade so I’m forced to carry the team. That’s the way it goes. That’s the way it always will go, too. The leaders will lead, the slackers will slack, and they’ll all lie on their peer reviews.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.