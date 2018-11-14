First-generation students are experiencing college for the first time without any family to rely on for advice and support, but there is one office designed to give them the support they need.
The TRIO office is dedicated to promoting educational opportunities and assisting students in their higher education journey. TRIO held the First Generation Celebration event to celebrate these students and their success thus far as college students here at Northwest. This event celebrated the 32 percent of Northwest undergraduates who identify as first-generation students.
Sophomore political science major and history minor Lauren Earnest is a first-generation college student and works as a student mentor in the TRIO office to help her fellow students.
“It was really hard for me at the beginning, especially as a first generation student and not knowing how to apply for financial aid or register for classes,” Earnest said. “Working in the TRIO office has allowed me to pay it forward to other first-generation students like I was helped when I first began my career as a college student.”
According to numbers provided by the TRIO office, 39 percent of the freshmen class is compiled of first-generation students.
President John Jasinski is proud to celebrate first-generation students and their continued success here at Northwest.
“It falls within our mantra of ‘every student, every day’ and is so important to show first-generation students that they have so much support here on campus,” Jasinski said. “It also shows that we, as a university, are here to help them succeed and eventually walk across that stage to get their diploma.”
This celebration focused on the 53rd anniversary of the Higher Education Act which has allowed so many first-generation students take the leap and pursue college degrees all over the country.
Senior biopsychology and Spanish minor Alyssa Lincoln is a first-generation college student and has described her experience as one full of trial and error.
“Coming into this with no one to help me, led me to have a lot of new experiences and now getting to help my older brother go through the same process as he enters college,” Lincoln said. “It was not that big of a difference to be in the classroom with other students, but everything else is completely different for a first generation student, and it is a series of trials and errors to figure everything out.”
University Police Chief Clarence Green was also a first-generation college student when he began his college career and was grateful for the opportunity given to him.
“I was the first in my family to go to school, and I had an opportunity to change things up and make my life better in the long run,” Green said. “It was an amazing experience getting to attend college, and it set me on the path that I am on now, and it would have never happened had I not gone to college.”
Lincoln never in her wildest dream imagined that when she began this journey that she would eventually become the Student Senate president.
“The last four years have done nothing but surprised me, and I never imagined that I would become the Student Senate president or had enjoyed the experiences that I have had,” Lincoln said. “It just goes to show that hard work does pay off, and it can lead to something wonderful.”
Earnest wants everyone to know that they do not have to go through being a college student alone, and there are so many resources out there for students to use.
“TRIO helped me with my resume and got me involved on campus, and I could not be more grateful to them for the skills they have given me,” Earnest said. “They have always been my cheerleaders, and they are always there to help students succeed, whether that be help with a resume or just being a sounding board when you are having trouble.”
Lincoln wants everyone to celebrate the differences that make up the Bearcat community.
“We are all different and it is important to celebrate those differences, especially for first-generation students,” Lincoln said. “It should be celebrated that we are all different and that the first-generations are capable of reaching our highest potentials.”
