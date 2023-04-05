I never thought I would be around more people talking about Justin Bieber than I was in fifth grade, but here I am.
When I first heard about the Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez drama spiraling, I was more confused than I was trying to hear Lana Del Ray on Taylor Swift’s “Snow On The Beach.”
As I fell down the TikTok rabbit hole of users connecting Selena Gomez to every line of any Justin Bieber song ever written, I started to see where the dots might be connecting. I will say it now, “Ghost” by Justin Bieber is absolutely despicable. If I were Hailey Bieber, I would cry myself to sleep every night. That’s besides the point here, but I can see where Hailey’s behavior may root from.
This drama is like the modern-day Crusades. Both of these girls get their friends and millions of followers in on the drama while fighting over some guy.
When it comes to friends being involved, don’t even get me started with the mean girl behavior Hailey Bieber is exhibiting alongside Kendall and Kylie Jenner. You know what they say, people are mean because they are jealous.
As if the drama from rewatching seasons of The Bachelor wasn’t enough for me, I get to see a timeline of the back-and-forth Instagram drama between Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber. It’s like Christmas came early.
I know I am a little late to this party as they have apparently settled all the drama, but after the preponderance of TikTok evidence, I am team Selena.
