Everyone seems to be all up in arms about this email we got on April Fools’ Day. I mean, I don’t even know what a regent — sounds like some pimple medicine honestly — is, and I’m sure they do suck as much as you guys say. But can we appreciate President John Jasinski’s all-time April Fools’ joke?
Most people just tweet theirs, but this man put Bearcat blood and sweat into this one. The writing was so good. I should have been reaching out to him to see if he would ghost write my essays. I mean, if Bearcats really do care, then he would care about my grade.
A lot of people aren’t talking about the commitment to the bit either. Often people will just drop a good joke and then immediately make it clear that it was a joke, like when my dad says he’s not proud of me and then says just kidding when I start to tear up. Jasinski would just stare me down as I began to wallow in self-pity. I respect that.
He’s got to keep letting this joke ride out, even if the people at the paper this is published by continue to report on it like it’s an actual story. It’s like news people don’t know how to take a joke.
It’s ludicrous if you think about it. Nobody would actually try to get rid of Jasinski. Who is going to feed all the squirrels on campus? Who’s going to be Bobby Bearcat at all the games? They wouldn’t fire the heart and soul of Northwest, would they?
