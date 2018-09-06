It is a moment of pure awe for students as they arrive on campus and see the start of their new futures. A high excitement played in the tummies of 1,365 new freshman students as they unpacked their cars and loaded into the high rises Aug 22.
Move-in day is a joy that everyone have all experienced, filled with bittersweet moments to remember for a lifetime. With a mile-long line of cars, road closures, and a campus full of roadside attendants, it can be an overwhelming experience for new faces.
Freshman students Karrington Ingram and Dominique Jackson experienced the excitement as they arrived on campus.
“I was so excited,” Ingram said. “My heart dropped, like I’m really in college. I was overwhelmed.”
A similar feeling she shared with Jackson. From childhood friends to college roommates the duo have reached new heights, taking them step by- step, creating memories and learning new lessons.
“I was in shock,” Jackson said. “And I am rooming with someone I’ve known since kindergarten. It’s like wow, we’re here.”
For most freshman students, meeting new people is the highlight of the first few days on campus. Residential Advisors welcome these new students through floor meetings and room visits, building a network of students, all connecting to explore their new home.
“I’m loving Northwest,” Ingram said. “Though I wish there was more ‘color’.”
It is no secret that Northwest can be a drastic change in cultural climate for many students of all races and cultural backgrounds.
“I like it, but I kind of wish it was more mixed,” Jackson said. “It’s not that we don’t get along. I think we get along fine, but at times it can feel a little segregated.”
Move-in day is a day of interacting with people from different lifestyles and breaking barriers students never knew they had. While incoming students can sense the separation of colors and cultures, which is a problem, it has not stopped them from seeing the positive intent and the family-like Bearcat culture we have on campus.
Though exploring the campus is a great way to meet others, the biggest familiarities begin right in the dorms. Students begin to recognize their neighbors and recall others from SOAR orientation just months before; their levels of comfortability can elevate nervous feelings and worrisome thoughts.
As Millikan residents, Ingram and Jackson enjoyed seeing familiar faces on their same floor.
“It’s crazy because they’re on the fourth floor, and we are too.” Jackson said. “It’s like okay, at least I know some people.”
Positives are a focus for Ingram and Jackson as they start their first year as college students.
“I’m hoping for a good year and for things to go good for me,” Ingram said.
While move-in day is the first taste of college life with exhilarating new discoveries around every corner, it is only the beginning. Freshmen year is a year of lessons, experience, unbelievable fun and hard work. It is a time of discovery of yourself, others and the world.
