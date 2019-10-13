Theatre Northwest presented the play “When She Had Wings” written by Susan Zeder at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 11-12 in the Studio Theatre of the Ron Houston Center for the Performing Arts.
The play follows a girl named B who is convinced she could fly when she was younger. With her 10th birthday approaching, she desperately tries to remember to fly, afraid she’ll forget how completely.
After a thunderstorm, B finds a mysterious stranger who resembles a bird and tries to teach her to fly in her backyard.
Senior speech and theater education major Hailey Vernon directed the show. It was her fourth time directing at Northwest, but it was her first show in the Studio Theatre.
Vernon has always enjoyed children’s theater. She has directed Alpha Psi Omega’s touring children’s show. She was drawn to this particular play because the sound effects and most of the music were produced live.
“I just want people to have fun and connect to their inner child,” Vernon said. “I feel like as a lot of people grow up, they lose that. … They’re afraid to be silly and just let loose sometimes in a child-like way. I want people to just experience an imaginative place from a whimsical type of show.”
Junior Kailyn Peterson played the role as sound operator. She was a bit discouraged at first because she didn’t think it would be a big role, but she quickly grew to love it because she combined her musical skills with her acting.
She used her violin, her ukulele, a rainstick, an electronic keyboard, bass drum, thunder sheet and kazoos. Peterson hadn’t played her violin in about three years before she picked it back up for this show.
“I didn’t think it’d be as big of a role as it was, but I got to do a lot with my facial expressions and my body as well as playing my instruments so that was a unique opportunity that I got,” Peterson said.
