Northwest Missouri State University Police Department
Oct. 7
There is an open investigation for an accident involving Jacob Buckholz, 19, in Parking Lot 27.
Oct. 6
There is an open investigation for domestic assault in Hudson Hall.
There is an open investigation for property damage in Parking Lot 39
Oct. 5
There is a closed investigation for a fire alarm in Franken Hall.
There is an open investigation for tampering in the J.W. Jones Student Union.
There is a closed investigation for a fire alarm in Bearcat Stadium.
Oct. 4
There is a closed investigation for a fire alarm in Martindale Hall.
There is an open investigation for a drug violation in Franken Hall.
Oct. 3
There is a closed investigation for stealing at the B.D. Owens Library.
There is a closed investigation for a fire alarm in South Complex.
Maryville Police Department
Oct. 8
A wallet, debit card and children’s shoes were recovered at Mozingo Lake Recreation Park.
Oct. 6
A summons was issued to Stephen W. Voltmer, 22, for excessive acceleration on the 600 block of South Main Street.
A summons was issued to Andrea C. Smith, 46, for crossing a fire hose on the 500 block of East Seventh Street.
There was an accident between Tim L. Boner, 27, and Cheryl R. Walston on the 1300 block of South Main Street.
Oct. 5
There was an accident between Jeremy G. Laun, 40, and Dana R. Auffert on the 400 block of North Vine Street. Laun was given a citation for leaving the scene of an accident.
Oct. 4
There was an accident between Thomas J. Howard, 27, and Karri L. Genthe-Henderson, 39, on West South Avenue and South Munn Street. Howard was issued a citation for failure to yield.
Oct. 3
There was an accident between Connie F. Hilsabeck , 66, and Jacqueline F. Ellis, 68, on the 2000 block of South Main Street.
There was an accident between an unknown driver and Johnny Yakle on the 500 block of South Buchanan Street.
There was an accident between Hillary Krebs, 21, and Austin H. Ray, 20, on East Seventh Street and North Main Street.
There was an accident between Kyah Luhring, 20, and Lawrence A. Link, 21, on the 600 block of North Main Street.
