The Maryville Fire Department hosted the 9/11 ceremony at Freedom Rock for the second year in a row.
Maryville fire fighters, police and members of the community gathered at Franklin Park Sept. 9.
The American Flag reached for the sky as it was raised by National Guard members Jawuan Anderson, Derek Dean and Michael Haman. Attendees bowed their heads as Pastor J.D. Derks gave the opening prayer. Seniors from the Maryville High School marching band played the Star Spangled Banner.
Fire Captain Phil Rickabaugh said it was essential to have the ceremony at Franklin Park.
“It’s a nice location to do it with all the flags,” Rickabaugh said. “The Freedom Rock has a little bit of symbolism.”
Bob Bohlken, a retired speech professor from Northwest and Korean War veteran, was the keynote speaker for the ceremony.
Bohlken said he watched the news as everything unfolded in front of him when the terrorist attack happened in 2001.
“I took this assignment very personally because I watched the television and I’m a military veteran,” Bohlken said. “People don’t realize, I was in German occupation, but the real threat was communism and the Soviet Union at the time. We have to be on guard.”
Firefighter Cory Roberts has been a part of the Maryville Public Safety Fire Division since 2009 and said they organize the ceremony every year.
“The older you get, the more you think about it– put yourself in that position of the ones who were there and the families who were impacted by the tragedy,” Roberts said. “I’m glad they’re bringing the younger kids in to give them an idea of what happened that day.”
Students from Maryville Middle School listened in on the ceremony. Roberts said the younger kids weren’t alive when 9/11 happened so it’s important that they were able to listen to what occurred that day.
Fire Captain Phil Rickabaugh could relate to the students because he wasn’t born in during significant events in United States History.
When I was growing up my parents were talking about Pearl Harbor or Vietnam War, I couldn’t relate to that,” Rickabaugh said. “We hope we keep that sense of ‘never forget’ and just kind of plant that seed in their mind, at least one day out of the year.”
To remember the firefighters who lost their lives, the striking of a bell, in a series of four, sounded throughout the park. Shortly after, a moment of silence filled the park as everyone thought about the 2,996 lives taken in the attack.
Everyone held their heads down as they knew 9/11 was a day that could never be forgotten.
