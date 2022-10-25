As a reminder, there’s still a war going on. An actual war, with frontlines, battles, death and destruction. The war in Ukraine is the most important event happening in the world right now, if not among the top three. This war will affect the world for years to come in ways that we don’t even know yet, and that’s assuming this conflict doesn’t escalate, which we all should hope it won’t.
News coverage of the war started off well, covering a good amount of news in the days before and after Feb. 24, when Russian troops invaded Ukraine. People watched, cared and were talking about it. But as always, more things in the world happen, and over time, national news shifted to other things. Some of them were important, such as the overturning of Roe v. Wade, the FBI searching Mar-a-Lago and the ongoing protests in Iran.
Naturally, these took up some minutes on the news, and that was fine, but what really took away attention from the war was the mindless news. Things that didn’t matter took up precious minutes on the news — taking away the focus of the war.
Why would anyone care about the Russian artillery raining hell on Ukrainian cities when they haven’t finished their Wordle today? The Russians launched an amphibious landing in southern Ukraine via the Black Sea, but have you seen this hilarious meme about the Depp-Heard trial? They’re killing women and children — we should be hearing more about this.
When was the last time you’ve seen news coverage about the war? It was probably a few months ago when the war began, and you might just assume it’s stuck in a standstill, but so much more has happened since then. The Russians went straight for Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital, when the war began, but they were unable to take it in an assault. After a month, Ukrainian soldiers successfully pushed the Russians back and defended the city. In September, the Ukrainians launched a counteroffensive, which is still ongoing and has seen them slowly take territory back.
Try to take this in for a minute. Whatever is going on in your life and where you live right now, good or bad, may make it easy to forget about something happening halfway across the world. But you shouldn’t. Try to stay up to date with this — wars can change on a daily basis.
This war could have international ramifications that we don’t even know about yet, and who knows how long it will go on? But more importantly, pay attention to this war because people are dying.
No matter the excuse or reasoning, we should all be paying attention to the war, not only for updates, but the lives at stake. Even if our local — or national — news sources are not covering the war, we should be actively searching for the information we need.
People’s homes are being bombed,thousands of men have been slain in battle for defending their homeland or acting as cannon fodder in Putin’s march of war. If not being killed, people are being tortured and forcibly moved into Russia.
This war has the potential to lead to a few things, expanding from an isolated conflict between two countries. It could get bigger, leading to larger mobilizations and more deaths. Ukraine could lose some or all of its independence, and the Russians could be setting the stage for crimes against humanity.
This is all important. It’s rough to watch and read about, but it’s something worth paying attention to. The war may not be on our homeland, but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t affect us. Use the resources available, even if that means simply typing Ukraine into Google — the war is not over.
