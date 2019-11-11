The Maryville and Northwest community gathered to honor veterans with activities that reflected service member's sacrifice and dedication to making the U.S. safe.
The University celebrated Veteran’s Day by hosting an interactive event from 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 11 in the Carl and Cheryl Hughes Fieldhouse.
People waited in line at push-up and pull-up stations and at a weighted backpack station called the “ruck march”, which gave people the opportunity to walk laps with a heavy backpack in honor of a service member.
The event also featured a heavy water jug carrying station, a night-vision goggle demonstration and military face painting.
Kurtis Griffin, a veteran of the U.S. Army, brought his grandsons to the event. Griffin said he wanted to bring them to show the importance of remembering the military.
“(My grandsons) really enjoyed the backpacking,” Griffin said. “They were able to get experience on what veterans and military do and meet some active members.”
Griffin, a Northwest alumnus, took a photo with his grandsons in front of a Bearcat football display including uniforms the team wore to honor the military Nov. 2.
More children came to the event including classes from Horace Mann Elementary and St. Gregory Catholic school.
Students from Maryville High School and Maryville Middle School, who had the day off from school for the national holiday, also came to show support.
Jill Brown, director of partnerships and placement at Northwest, helped organize the event with the help of University Wellness Services, Northwest Athletics and the Show-Me Gold program. Brown said the event’s attendance was more than sufficient despite a snowy morning with bad roads.
“Those in the Show-Me Gold program brought military vehicles, some gear they use, a Humvee and a military ambulance,” Brown said. “People are getting to see a lot of different aspects of the service.”
The event was inspired from a veterans’ coffee gathering, where those attending chose to promote a more interactive event on campus to allow for fun while honoring service members.
“It was a great idea,” Brown said. “So many people were immediately on board.”
The Bearcat women's basketball team, the Bearcat Steppers and President John Jasinski all attended to show their support for veterans.
One individual, Director of the Foster Fitness Center Robert Veasey, was so motivated at the event, he walked the “ruck march” for almost the entire duration, putting in more than 20 miles on the track with a weighted vest. He was joined for a few miles by Northwest junior Kyla Andersen who walked alongside Veasey close to when the event reached its halfway mark.
“They make a lot more sacrifices than what I am doing right now,” Veasey said. “This is just one way I can honor that.”
Andersen said the ruck march gave her a way to honor a veteran while making herself better.
“These backpacks are a little heavy but it’s nothing compared to the sacrifices the military makes every single day,” Andersen said. “Anything we can do, in any small way, we are going to do it.”
