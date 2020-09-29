A pandemic couldn’t stop the long-standing tradition of Theatre Northwest’s Freshman/Transfer Showcase. With every actor wearing a clear, plastic face mask and the audience almost exclusively tuning in over livestream, the 30th annual show Sept. 24-27 looked a little different than any could have predicted when the tradition began.
The Freshman/Transfer Showcase gives new students their first opportunity to participate in a Theatre Northwest production. This year’s performance, “An Uncommon Evening,” five one-act plays by Wendy Wasserstein, also gave students an introduction to performing in these “uncommon” times.
“While this show is not directly about our current uncommon times, they permeate throughout,” director Joe Kreizinger said in his director’s note. “Livestreaming, social distancing and masking of actors and live audiences, constant disinfection, and many other mitigations provided challenges, but in addressing these, pushed us to grow and learn in so many ways.”
The one-acts were chosen, in part, because they allowed for a smaller cast on stage, which is ideal for social distancing. Only one to four people were on stage at any given time, except the final curtain call, but even then, they never broke the mitigation recommendation of 10 people together as they spread out over the stage and mezzanine. Actors were rarely, if ever, within 6 feet of each other while performing.
They managed to maintain a safe distance even in a wedding scene where the actor was instructed to kiss the bride. Instead of actually touching, the couple slowly bridged the 10-foot gap between them as the stage darkened, going black before the audience ever saw them within a couple feet of each other.
Freshman speech and theatre education major Nate Brown played Dan, the groom in that scene. Without being able to react with one another as physically, the actors had to find other ways to be expressive and display their emotional connection.
“It’s hard to show the audience that I’m building a relationship and a connection with someone without ever being able to be near that person,” Brown said. “I learned a lot about how theater is not always physical, how you can tell a very good story just with how you say things or how you look.”
Quarantine was another obstacle. Kreizinger said at one point, four actors and three members of the production team were absent due to COVID-19 contact tracing. During their two-week leave, actors would Zoom into rehearsals or an understudy would temporarily take their place. Luckily, all were able to return in time for the live performances.
Despite mitigation efforts forcing Theatre Northwest to limit the in-person audience to 10 people, there was no shortage of spectators. It was Theatre Northwest’s first time livestreaming a production, which it achieved with help from the Northwest School of Communication and Mass Media. The livestream had just over 200 views on Saturday night alone, but no total numbers were available at the time of publication.
Access to the livestream cost $10, comparable to recent years’ ticket prices. The profit will still go towards student scholarships.
Though the cast couldn’t see or react to much of the audience, they were committed to presenting a good show for all watching, freshman theater performance major Shannon Kennedy said.
“A majority of your energy on stage has to come from within yourself, so you should keep the same amount of energy that you would have if you were performing for hundreds of people with only 10 people, like we had during our performances,” Kennedy said in an email. “Just because there are less people in the audience doesn't mean that they don't deserve to see a high-energy, well done show.”
In addition to all the practical skills Kennedy garnered by participating in her first collegiate production, she learned much more about the importance and resilience of theater by participating in her first COVID-19 production.
“If there is anything that I learned during this process, it's that no matter what the situation is, there will always be a way to bring theatre to life, and even if that theatre is uncommon, it can still bring light and joy to the people watching and participating in it,” Kennedy said.
