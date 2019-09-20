President and CEO of Gay Gaming Professionals Gordon Bellamy uplifted students as he took them on a journey through his experiences and life lessons.
Bellamey spoke in the James H. Lemon Lecture Series, where he gave insight on individuality and how gaming influenced his life. He met with computer science majors and the KZLX/KNWT Nerdmaggaton cast prior to his lecturer at the Ron Houston Center for the Performing Arts. The show featuring Bellamey will be broadcast on their stations.
Kenton Wilcox said the committee determines which speaker they choose for the Distinguished Lecture Series based on if they pose an interdisciplinary, experienced point of view that’s not already available on campus.
“What we want is to give you the resources and tools for you to live your best life,” Wilcox said. “One thing that Gordon said that I agree with very strongly is, if you’re always thinking about just goals and all you care about is goals those ends aren’t going to come around very often. So whatever you choose for a career and life, you have to love the means. You have to love the ‘getting there’”
Bellamey illustrated why he’s passionate about games and the reason he made it his career focus.
“I’m gay (and) I’m also Black. What that meant for me is, I grew up navigating that there would be a different set of rules for interaction every single day,” Bellamey said. “In my house, ‘don’t be too aggressive, don’t run around at night, people will follow you in stores, if you’re gay do not flaunt it, do not offend a straight person.’ All of these rules that sort of go before I get a chance to be awesome.”
Bellamey said when he played games he didn’t have to abide by the rules of the real world.
“Games were and have always been the only place where I get to share a set of rules, and just be,” Bellamey said. “I’m a competitive player but I actually don’t care if I win or lose. I just love, so much, being in that space where I can step in with people. That’s so awesome to me in a powerful way.”
Sophomore Madelyn Garrett took notes as she intently listened to Bellamey’s speech.
“I thought it was really interesting to learn about a culture that has been around since before I was born, but I didn’t know about,” Garrett said. “Seeing how much it has grown and how much it’s going to continue gives you a perspective on other jobs that could possibly come out of virtual spaces and online.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.