Here is something you can all stop doing for the rest of all time. It’s a really simple thing; it’s something that nearly every person living in this warm, wet sock of a state says almost once a week.
You know when you are having a conversation with a person, and have no clue what to talk about, so you talk about the weather? It’s a perfectly normal conversation topic when you and the person you are talking to have as much in common as college tuition and affordable education.
However, if you live in the landlocked hell of a state that is Missouri, one of the people in the conversation will inevitably make the comment about how “you never know with this Missouri weather.”
Ha, wow. So, like, totally, like, quirky, of like, Missouri’s weather to be so, like, wild and, like, unpredictable. I’m so glad you added that interesting piece of information to this unenlightening and unpleasant conversation that feels like the verbal equivalent of using Northwest’s single-ply toilet paper as a tissue. I hope afterward we can recount that one time it snowed in May in Missouri when I was in middle school. That will be so much fun.
Some of you have no room to comment on how wild the weather is because you don’t believe climate change is real — may I suggest practicing your reading to get it above a first-grade level.
Finally, this is a joke commonly recited on Facebook, which means it has been branded with the proverbial scarlet A for “absolutely not funny or interesting.” For you climate change deniers, that was a reference to a book.
