The first four games of the 2022-23 regular season are in the books for Northwest men’s basketball, and the Bearcats are 4-0 for the sixth time in seven seasons.
After wins against No. 5 West Texas A&M Nov. 5, Flagler Nov. 6, Northern State Nov. 11 and Minnesota-Crookston Nov. 12, the Bearcats are undefeated through their first two weekends of the season. Their most recent triumph against Crookston gave them 15 straight wins, dating back to Feb. 23 in a 77-67 victory over Nebraska-Kearney — the longest active win streak across all divisions.
Coach Ben McCollum said the beginning of the season is a good time to find out what the team is about, and he thinks the team is right where it needs to be.
“We have to score as a collective unit, more so than we have in the past, where you can’t just create gravity with one player and play off of that,” McCollum said. “Now the gravity is the ability to move the ball, the ability to expose certain things in defenses and put guys in rotations defensively.”
Entering into the third week of the new campaign, the Bearcats are averaging 81.5 points per game, while allowing just 64.3. The biggest point differential so far this season is Northwest’s 37-point, 79-42 win over Crookston.
The majority of those 79 points came in the first half, when, in front of 1,600 fans, the Bearcats scored 48 first-half points. The Golden Eagles scored a mere 15. It’s like any other game, McCollum said, and there’s plenty of things to learn about the team, even in a big win.
“The thing you take is, ‘Why?’ — why you produce the results that you did,” McCollum said. “For us, it was, we actually came out with a great deal of energy. … I thought we learned a lot from the Northern State game.”
One of the reasons for some of Northwest's success is freshman guard Bennett Stirtz. In just his first four collegiate games, Stirtz scored in the double digits in each contest. For his performance, the Liberty, Missouri, native earned the first MIAA Men's Basketball Player of the Week award Nov. 14.
“It’s pretty special, but it’s one accolade,” Stirtz said. “It’s not that big of a deal and gotta give a lot of credit to my teammates for that.”
The true freshman said it’s also helpful that other teams don’t have a scouting report on him just yet. He said there’s also a lot of newness to him with still getting used to collegiate basketball, but he has a great system to work on it in.
The Bearcats will have a bit more time off than they had between the first and second weekend of games, and Stirtz will have some extended time to continue to become acclimated to Northwest. From its win over Crookston to its first home game of the season Nov. 20 against Truman State (1-1), Northwest will have seven days off.
With the time off, it may provide players a chance to recuperate a bit from the two weekends of games, including junior forward Wes Dreamer. While McCollum did not provide any specifics on Dreamer’s injury or exactly how long he would be out, at the Northwest Athletics Media Luncheon Nov. 15 he said, “... he’ll be back here shortly.”
McCollum said Truman is good competition, which is important to be exposed to early so the team is prepared for tough moments later on. He said the week off can be spent resting up or it can be used for improvement, and it’ll just depend on how things work out. However the time is used, Stirtz said he's excited for his first action inside Bearcat Arena.
"I'm looking forward to it," Stirtz said. "It should be a fun time. I got some family coming up, so it should be good.”
