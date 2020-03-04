S.I.S.T.A.H., the Spiritually Involved Sisters Together Achieving Harmony organization, had its annual soul food dinner in the J.W. Jones Student Union Ballroom Feb. 29. The meal consisted of a traditional African American cuisine, such as fried chicken, catfish, green beans and southern mac and cheese, with peach cobbler and ice cream for dessert, along with vegetarian options.
The theme this year was “a history of black education in higher education.”
Four or five years ago, a Sigma Delta African American woman created the organization to build a sisterhood for everyone involved while targeting it toward those who were not in a sorority.
Sydney Garner, a sophomore, said that she first met S.I.S.T.A.H. at the organization fair her freshman year.
“I was trying to figure out what to be involved in,” Garner said. “I wanted to feel more comfortable and at home.”
Garner had connected with the board members while meeting new friends as well.
Garner explained that during her freshman year, she questioned if Northwest was the right place for her.
“S.I.S.T.A.H changed that,” Garner said.
Infiniti Anderson, a senior and the president of S.I.S.T.A.H., started her membership with the organization her freshman year as well.
“I have many connections now,” Anderson said. “I’ve talked to a lot of people.”
Anderson continued to express her love of the social aspect of being involved with S.I.S.T.A.H. As president, not only does she create connections among students, but she also organizes events such as the soul food dinner with the help of the board members.
Throughout the event and the dinner, there were many things to keep the audience entertained and educated. On each table were crossword puzzles and conversation starters. The event consisted of a keynote speaker, a poem and a Q&A segment at the end.
“It creates a good experience,” Garner said. “You have fun, connect with each other and learn.”
In order to promote the event, S.I.S.T.A.H. put flyers in buildings, added the event to the University calendar and through the advertisement of free food. Garner said she even put the information about the event in the Northwest Dance Company’s group chat.
“It spreads more awareness about being black in society,” Garner said. “It’s important to educate.”
Anderson also agreed that through S.I.S.T.A.H., Northwest students have a chance to learn something new about African American culture.
“Sometimes people think they know ‘enough’ about African American culture and think they don’t need to know more,” Anderson said. “This way, students are able to get that culture from other students.”
The theme also plays an important part in informing students about the organization. Garner said that it gives people an idea of what the organization is about, while Anderson said it incorporated talking about African American culture among students.
S.I.S.T.A.H will be having its next event in April, featuring dancing, singing and poetry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.