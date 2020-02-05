Northwest Missouri State University Police Department
Jan. 29
There is an open investigation for property damage at Lot 42.
A summons was issued to Alec Lawson, 19, for possession of marijuana at Hudson Hall.
Jan. 30
There is an open investigation for property damage at Lot 42.
A summons was issued to Liam Lane, 19, for possession of marijuana at Dieterich Hall.
Feb. 2
There was a closed investigation for a liquor law violation at Willow Apartments.
Feb. 4
A summons was issued to Tonya Esher, 20, and Ashley Siler, 18, for fourth degree assault (affray) at Tower Suites.
Maryville Department of Public Safety
Jan. 19
There is an ongoing investigation for burglary on the 200 block of West Seventh Street.
Jan. 24
A summons was issued to Dakota J. McMahon, 17, for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to obey a traffic signal on the 300 block of North Main Street.
Jan. 26
A summons was issued to Jesus J. Herrera, 21, of Riverside, Missouri, for assault and trespassing on the 400 block of North Buchanan Street.
There is an ongoing investigation for burglary on the 100 block of East Third Street.
Jan. 27
There is an ongoing investigation for burglary on the 500 block of East Sixth Street.
There is an ongoing investigation for identity theft on the 1500 block of East Edwards Street.
Jan. 28
A summons was issued to Trey M. Hoeper, 19, for minor in possession and possession of a fake I.D. on the 200 block of North Main Street.
There is an ongoing investigation for property damage on the 300 block of North Market Street.
A summons was issued to Tylar R. Roush, 20, for failure to register a motor vehicle and failure to maintain financial responsibility on the 800 block of North Country Club Road.
Jan. 29
A summons was issued to Hunter D. Smith, 23, for wanted on warrant and failure to appear on the 400 block of North Market Street.
Jan. 31
A summons was issued to Hunter S. Johnson, 17, for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to display lighted headlamps on the 600 block of North Main Street.
A summons was issued to Cory M. Ribble, 27, for discharging a firearm in the city on the 200 block of South Mulberry Street.
Feb. 1
A summons was issued to Amber J. Estes, 23, for driving while intoxicated, disorderly conduct and in a park after hours on the 500 block of North Laura Street.
There is an ongoing investigation for fraud on the 1600 block of South Main Street.
A summons was issued to Charla J. Eggleston, 19, for minor in possession on the 400 block of North Buchanan Street.
