Northwest’s graduate program is switching its tuition rate to a flattened tuition rate model beginning the 2019-20 academic year.
This change, approved by the Northwest Board of Regents March 14, revised the graduate program’s tuition rate structure to move from a resident/non-resident based model to a differentiated model by degree program.
The 2018-19 graduate tuition rate model has 10 different tuition rates; the revised model will have three different tuition rates.
Associate Provost of Graduate and Professional Studies Greg Haddock said the University made this change to be more competitive with other institutions during recruitment.
“We’re able to show the sticker price without a bunch of hidden costs and maybes when it comes to waivers and other scholarship opportunities for the students,” Haddock said. “It makes it a lot more clear to recruit; instead of 38 seconds describing, it will go down to 3 seconds.”
The three different rates in the revised model are based on specific rates per credit hour for the business program, computer science and information technology systems program and all other graduate programs.
On top of tuition, every graduate program will charge a general fee and a technology fee per credit hour.
“We’ve created a very competitive model that doesn't have a lot of lengthy explanation for how it works,” Haddock said. “It’s very elegant, very quick.”
Vice President of Finance Stacy Carrick said graduate students paying the resident rate will see an increase to their tuition, and out-of-state graduate students will see a decrease in their tuition.
“You have some students that are paying a resident rate and some students that are paying a non-resident rate,” Carrick said. “In the graduate programs, the non-resident rate has been double what the resident rate. Now, we are taking it to one rate.”
Haddock said the University use to offer a waiver to out-of-state graduate students, knocking their tuition down to the residential rate. But, the waiver could only be applied during their second term, and the students had to maintain a specific GPA.
“What this has created is a much more simplistic model,” Haddock said. “Out goes the waiver, out goes out-of-state tuition; we have one flat rate, and we are able to very clearly and distinctly mark it.”
Haddock said revising the graduate tuition rate model will have a negative impact on a small population of people, likely being in-state graduate students.
“I hope it’s a lot more clear to students when they look over the rates,” Haddock said. “It’s greatly going to simplify the discussion and the understanding of the cost for students. They are truly going to be able to at least know what the tuition part is going to cost, which is something that we weren't able to do earlier.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.