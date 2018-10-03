Windy with a mix of clouds and sun. High 88F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 44F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: October 3, 2018 @ 2:01 pm
Joseph Andrews
Managing Editor
@Joe_Andrews15
Justin Quick | Sports Editor
@Jquick88
Andrew Wegley | Assistant Sports Editor
@andrew_wegley21
Katie Stevenson
News Editor
@KatieSStevenson
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.